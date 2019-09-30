BSY invites Pramoda Devi for Jumboo Savari
September 30, 2019

Mysuru:  Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) on Sunday visited Amba Vilas Palace and exchanged pleasantries with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on the occasion of Dasara.

The CM invited the Royal family members for Jumboo Savari (Dasara procession) to take place on Oct.8.

Later speaking to press persons, Yediyurappa recalled the contribution of the erstwhile Mysore rulers in maintaining Dasara traditions for decades.

Stating that he spoke on several issues with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, the CM said that he has appealed her to send Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for showering flowers (Pushparchane) to the Golden Howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari on Dasara procession day (Oct.8).

Expressing delight at the wonderful organisation of Dasara, Yediyurappa complimented Ministers, local Legislators and officials for their excellent work.

