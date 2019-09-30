Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa deserves Jnanpith: CM
Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa deserves Jnanpith: CM

September 30, 2019

Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday said that novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa deserves Jnanpith award for his excellent works. 

Delivering his Dasara address after taking part in the inauguration of the 10-day Nada Habba atop Chamundi Hill yesterday, Yediyurappa  said the Dasara celebrations may bring peace, harmony and prosperity for the people of the State.

He said that the festival which began during the rule of Vijayanagar rulers over four centuries ago is being celebrated by  successive Governments as a Nada Habba.

Pointing out that though 22 districts have been hit by floods and a few districts are facing drought, there is no change in traditional Dasara, the CM said that this year’s Naada Habba was a special one as Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa inaugurated it. The CM added that he would once again tour the flood hit areas of the State.

