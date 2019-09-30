New Tourism Policy to be implemented in 2020

September 30, 2019

Mysuru: Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi has said that the New Tourism Policy aimed at making the State most favourable place for a refreshing experience will be implemented in 2020.

Speaking at a media interaction programme held at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here on Saturday last, Ravi said that plans are afoot to boost tourism in the State on a PPP model.

The State will have its own plans, concepts and ideas, while private players will make investments and share profits, he added.

Maintaining that he has toured 10 districts after becoming Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister over a month ago, he said that he will reserve two more months for thoroughly studying his portfolios.

80% posts lying vacant

Pointing out that the Tourism sector has ample scope for generation of jobs, the Minister regretted that more than 80 percent posts in the Department was lying vacant and the Department was relying heavily on contract employees.

Highlighting that the State has a lot a tourism destinations that are diverse in nature, he stressed on the need for evolving new marketing techniques for tourism promotion.

He further said that a website having integrated information about every village of the State will be launched soon.

On Disneyland project

Replying to a question on the fate of Disneyland-like project at KRS, which was the brainchild of the previous Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Ravi asserted that the project was planned by the Irrigation Department and as such he knew little about it.

Noting that the Disneyland is a Rs. 1,200 crore project, Ravi said that he backs the idea of Mahesh regarding the project. The Minister clarified that he has no objection to the project, if the project gets underway after overcoming certain technical issues.

Heritage structures

Referring to heritage buildings in the city, the Minister said that a meeting will be held in the city soon on the declaration of heritage structures.

Stating that the DC has informed him that 130 buildings in the city have been identified as heritage structures as of now, Ravi said that the Department will focus on the conservation of heritage structures.

Hindi language issue

On the question of Hindi as National language, Ravi maintained that no regional language schools have been shut down because of Hindi.

Pointing out that 44 percent of the country’s population speak Hindi, Ravi underlined that there was nothing wrong in learning Hindi as a language of communication.

Jayanti celebrations

Touching upon Jayanti celebrations of great personalities, he said that the Government is seriously thinking about the character and nature of Jayantis in the State by coming up with more meaningful ideas.

Asserting that the Government has no plans for cancellation of any Jayanti, he said the Government was committed to celebrate Jayantis in a more purposeful manner.

