Bengaluru financier found dead in Mysuru lodge

January 3, 2021

Wife missing; empty insulin vials, syringes found inside room

Mysore/Mysuru: An employee of a prestigious finance company in Bengaluru was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge in Mysuru yesterday. His wife, who checked into the lodge along with him, is missing and her whereabouts is not known.

What has raised suspicion is several empty vials of insulin and syringes have been found in the room along with a death note signed by both husband and wife. Initial investigation has revealed that the man died due to excess dose of insulin and the CCTV footages of the lodge and the room shows that the woman sneaking out of the room at 5 am yesterday. She has not returned as yet.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Umashankar and his wife is 40-year-old M.M. Kavitha, residents of Yeshwanthpur. While Umashankar works for a well-known finance company in Bengaluru, Kavitha works as a nurse. The couple came to Mysuru on Friday night in their car along with their daughter who is studying in PUC.

Kavitha hails from Mysuru and her parents live in Jayanagar. After coming to Mysuru, the couple went to Jayanagar home and left their daughter there saying that they had to leave to Bengaluru on some work. But the couple did not go to Bengaluru and instead, they checked into a lodge at Old RMC Yard.

They ordered dinner on Friday night from outside. However, as they did not come out of the lodge till yesterday afternoon at 2 pm, the employees of the lodge got suspicious and they entered the room to find Umashankar dead on the bed.

Lodge employees immediately informed Mandi Police Station and Inspector Narayanaswamy rushed to the spot.

Financial distress?

In the death note, it has been mentioned that one Manjunath, Girish and four others had abused Umashankar for not repaying the loan taken from them. “Disturbed deeply by the abuses, we are committing suicide,” mentioned the note. Though it looked like the couple had taken a joint decision of ending lives and a suicide note was written and signed, Kavitha was found missing from the scene.

Phone location in Chennapatna

When the Police examined the CCTV footages of the lodge corridor and outside, Kavitha was found sneaking out of the lodge room at 5 am yesterday. The car has been parked in front of the lodge and when the Police called Kavitha’s mobile number, there was no response. Later, the phone was switched off.

The Police then checked the tower location of the mobile and it was found to be near a tower located at Chennapatna. The Police informed Kavitha’s parents and daughter in Jayanagar and they told the Police that the couple were close to each other and shared a cordial relationship.

Police are investigating in all angles including the financial deals of Umashankar. His death has baffled the Police and the way his wife stepped out of the lodge in the cover of darkness leads to a lot of suspicion, a Police officer said. As a nurse, Kavitha very well knew that excess dose of insulin can be fatal.

A lot of questions before Police

“We are investigating in detail into the death. If the couple had decided to end life, who administered insulin to Umashankar, did he do it himself or did his wife do? Why did Kavitha back off from the suicide pact? Did she fear death? Why she failed to inform her parents about Umashankar’s death though her parents lived at Jayanagar in Mysuru? Where did she go after coming out of the lodge at 5 am? We are closely tracking Kavitha’s movements,” said a Police officer.

As her mobile tower location has been found in Chennapatna, the Police are probing if she had established contact with anyone else. Probe is on to determine the manner in which Kavitha reached Chennapatna from the Old RMC Yard lodge. Her call records are being examined and enquiry is on with her parents and daughter for more clues, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, Narasimharaja (NR) Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar visited the lodge. A case has been registered at Mandi Mohalla Police Station.