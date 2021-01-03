Managing Coronavirus in Schools and Universities

January 3, 2021

International scientists with UoM to come up with novel device

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and Research Scholar Dr. Naveen Mourya are teaming up with international scientists Vishal Dineshkumar Soni from the Department of Information Technology, Campbellsville University and Dr. Syed Baker, Krasnoyarsk State Medical University, Russia, to address the management strategy of COVID-19 at Universities and Schools.

The team is coming up with Novel Social Distancing Device. This device is intended to be used in the classrooms at educational institutions around the world. With COVID-19 breaking its own records with each passing day, the device is a marvel of scientific excellence and it is backed by the principles of thermal sensing and artificial intelligence. Vishal Dineshkumar Soni, one of the three co-inventors of this device, while talking about its features and benefits, said: “The device is completely automatic and it will not only be monitoring the social distance between students in a classroom, but its thermal sensing ability will also be helpful to identify tentative suspects infected by COVID-19.”

In addition, this device also features an in-built Wi-Fi, and it will automatically notify the authorities if a violation occurs in any classroom. Moreover, it is very cost-effective.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period, and schools, colleges or universities bear the highest risk of transmission.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar is working on enhancing the device to meet the standards of Indian Schools and Universities. He will be leading the concept to work in South Indian Schools and Universities.

The entire team consist of inventor Vishal Dineshkumar Soni, co-inventor Ankit Narendrakumar Soni, renowned scientist from Karimnagar Dr. Karunakar Pothuganti, along with Russian scientist Dr. Syed Baker.

The device is expected to be very handy in managing COVID-19 in schools which has been one of the critical situation faced by the Governing bodies.