Bengaluru-Mysuru inter-city electric bus service begins

January 16, 2023

Inaugural bus takes two hours to reach Mysuru

Commuters hail a noiseless speed journey

Rs. 320 from Majestic to Mysuru, Rs. 300 from Satellite Bus Stand

All 47 seats filled up from city

Mysuru: The inaugural run of the first inter-city electric bus service of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) between Bengaluru and Mysuru began this morning and the commuters have hailed the service for its noiseless, emission-free two-hour journey. KSRTC is charging Rs. 320 from Majestic and Rs. 300 from the Satellite Bus Station in Bengaluru to city.

The bus started from Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru at 6.45 am and after a brief stopover at the Satellite Bus Stand, the bus started at 7.34 am from there to reach Mysuru at 9.35 am and 35 of the 47 seats were filled up. The bus left Mysuru at 12 noon, with a packed capacity of 47 seats after the vehicle was charged at the Bannimantap KSRTC Bus Depot.

This is the first State-run inter-city electric bus service in Karnataka and it is equipped with CCTV cameras and scrolling illuminated destination boards, emergency buttons, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, etc. The buses also have the latest TV and infotainment system, Wi-Fi for all passengers and inbuilt USB chargers for each seat.

The buses are being operated under the ‘EV Power Plus’ superior experience segment. It is fully air-conditioned and has seatbelts for passengers. The inaugural service was steered by Sagar and K.N. Srinath was the conductor.

For 80 percent battery charge, the bus will run 330 kms and 20 percent of the charge is kept as reserve. It takes two hours for a full charge. After initially charging in Bengaluru, the bus was again fully charged at the Bannimantap Depot as the charging point at Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand is not yet commissioned.

According to KSRTC officials, as of now, two buses will run on Bengaluru-Mysuru route and depending on the response, a total of 12 buses will be operated in phases. Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Ltd. manufactured these buses and delivered a prototype e-bus in December.

The KSRTC is also planning to use e-buses to link the capital Bengaluru to smaller towns in the State, such as Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Virajpet and Madikeri. More electric bus services will be announced between the capital city and small towns in future, said a statement by KSRTC.

As the 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to come into operation by February, these bus services will reduce the travel time to 90 minutes. KSRTC officials said all 50 e-buses for inter-city routes under the Centre’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (FAME-II) will be inducted by February.

On the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, the KSRTC is charging Rs. 330 for multi-axle Club Class AC buses, Rs. 240 for non-AC and it is Rs. 320 for e-buses. From Satellite Bus Station, it is Rs. 300 for the e-bus ride.

These 12-metre AC semi- sleeper buses with a seating capacity of 47 will ensure a comfortable ride for the passengers. Passengers could book these services through online and offline modes. Standby staff and vehicles have been arranged and the passengers will not face any inconvenience, said officers.

This will be a 12-year contract under which KSRTC will pay on a per-km basis. Olectra Greentech Limited had quoted Rs. 55 per kilometre, including electricity charges. Olectra will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the buses.

While the Hyderabad-based firm will also deploy a driver and set up charging stations at the locations as per the contract, the conductors will be appointed by the KSRTC.