Santro Ravi case transferred to CID

January 16, 2023

Judicial custody of Ravi and co-accused till Jan. 25

Bail plea hearing on Jan. 18

Mysuru: Even as city Police produced K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, who was in 14-day judicial custody, before the 6th Additional District and Sessions Court this morning to seek the custody of Santro Ravi and two others for further questioning, the State Government today transferred the case to CID.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh told Star of Mysore that Ravi and two of his accomplices were produced before the Court at about 11.30 am today and the Court was also apprised about the State Government transferring the case to the CID following which the Court extended the judicial custody of all the three accused till Jan. 25.

Ravi and the other two accused were brought to the Court under tight Police security.

Meanwhile, the City Court will take up the bail plea hearing of Santro Ravi on Jan. 18.

It is learnt that the CID will move Court to seek custody of Ravi and two others in a day or two.

After the Court extended the judicial custody of all the three accused, they were shifted back to Mysore Central Prison.

It may be recalled that Santro Ravi, along with two of his accomplices 45-year-old Ramji and 35-year-old Satish Kumar, were arrested at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Jan. 13 and brought to Mysuru in the early hours of Jan. 14. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had interrogated Santro Ravi for more than an hour.

After Ravi and two others were quizzed at Vijayanagar Police Station, they were produced before the 6th Additional District and Sessions Court Judge at the Judge’s residence on Valmiki Road in V.V. Mohalla on Saturday evening and Judge S. Gururaj remanded all the three accused to 14 days judicial custody.

Though Investigating Officer N.R. Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar urged the Judge to give Santro Ravi to Police custody for further questioning, the Judge instructed the Officer to file an application in the Court and remanded Santro Ravi and two others to judicial custody. Following this, the Police had brought all the three accused in a Police vehicle and handed them over to Mysore Jail authorities at about 7.40 pm.

Before the accused were produced before the Judge, they were taken to K.R. Hospital for medical examination on Saturday. DCP M. Muthuraj, ACPs M. Shivashankar and C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Inspectors Ravishankar, A. Mallesh, Raju, Shekar, Diwakar and staff were present.

Santro Ravi tight lipped on mobile phones, laptop

During interrogation by ADGP Alok Kumar, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and Investigating Officer ACP M. Shivashankar from morning till evening on Saturday at Vijayanagar Police Station, Santro Ravi remained tight lipped and did not utter a word as to where he had kept his mobile phones and laptop.

It is learnt that his mobile phones and laptop contain important documents, photos, videos and voice recordings of his conversation with many people. Sources said that Santro Ravi told the Police officers that he does not remember where he has kept his mobile phones and laptop due to ill health.

Though Ravi is said to have explained in detail pertaining to the complaint lodged by the victim (wife) at Vijayanagar Police Station, he is giving evasive replies to questions which can be strong evidence to the case.