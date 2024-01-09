Supreme Court rejects Santro Ravi’s bail application

January 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Supreme Court (SC) today dismissed the bail application of Santro Ravi, who is languishing in Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru since a year.

The Divisional Bench, comprising Justice Bela M. Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mittal, which took up the bail plea hearing, heard the arguments from senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Ravindra Kamath, who appeared for Santro Ravi and advocate C.B. Gururaj, who appeared for the prosecution.

Advocate Gururaj, who argued strongly, impressed upon the Court the seriousness of the case and informed that Santro Ravi was facing over 22 human trafficking cases across Karnataka State.

Honouring the arguments of advocate Gururaj, Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mittal dismissed the bail application of Santro Ravi.

Advocate V.N. Raghupathy was the Advocate for Karnataka.

It may be recalled that following a complaint from a woman (said to be Santro Ravi’s second wife, Vijayanagar Police in Mysuru had registered a case against K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi under the provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under IPC Sections 506, 498A, 504, 376, 270, 313 and 323 on Jan. 2, 2023. Santro Ravi was accused of sexual assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse and several other charges. Ravi had gone absconding.

Santro Ravi, along with two of his accomplices — 45-year-old Ramji and 35-year-old Satish Kumar — was arrested at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Jan. 13 and brought to Mysuru in the early hours of Jan. 14 where then ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had interrogated him for more than an hour. The State Government later transferred the case to the CID. Ravi was later shifted from Mysuru Jail to Bengaluru.

Santro Ravi had moved the District Court seeking bail, which was rejected. He then moved the High Court, which also dismissed his bail application two months back, following which he moved the Supreme Court, which too dismissed his bail application today.