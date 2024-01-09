Pratap Simmha’s retort to Dr. Yathindra’s ‘National leader’ jibe

January 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha took a dig at former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah, in reference to the latter’s sarcastic remarks about him.

It may be recalled that, a few days ago, Dr. Yathindra, taking objection to certain remarks of Simmha, had mockingly asked, if Pratap Simmha was a ‘National leader’ to talk with such authority.

Today, when media persons asked Pratap Simmha for his reaction regarding Yathindra’s ‘National leader’ jibe, the MP shot back saying, “Definitely I am not a National leader. I come from a poor family and was lucky enough to rise to this position through my writing abilities.”

Pratap Simmha then took a sarcastic dig at Dr. Yathindra by saying, “May be a National leader is one who secures the contract of a private laboratory using his father’s clout as CM. A National leader is one who forces his father to vacate his home turf and find another in Badami. A National leader is one who mounts pressure on his father to sign the transfer list given by him. So, I guess the real National leader of Mysuru region is Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.”

Speaking about whether CM Siddaramaiah should visit Ayodhya or not, Pratap Simmha said, “It is the prerogative of Siddaramaiah whether to visit Ayodhya or not. One should ask Congress whether they believe in Rama Rajya or Ravana Rajya?”

To the allegations of using Anna Bhagya rice to distribute Mantrakshate from Ayodhya, Pratap Simmha said “Can the hands that cannot accept Mantrakshate give rice to prepare Mantrakshate? After all, Siddaramaiah doesn’t believe in Akshate and Gotra.”