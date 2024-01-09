Three fans of actor Yash die of electrocution

January 9, 2024

KGF-fame actor consoles grieving kin of his fans at Gadag

Gadag: In a gruesome incident, three die-hard fans of Sandalwood actor ‘Rocking Star’ Yash met their tragic end due to electrocution while erecting a flex board for the birthday of their favourite actor at Suranagi at Lakshmeshwar taluk in the district on Monday wee hours.

Hanamantha Harijan (24), Murali Naduvinamani (20) and Naveen (20) are those unfortunate youths. Five youths were erecting a huge flex board with metal frame on the eve of Yash’s 38th birthday, when the metal component of the board came in contact with electric line.

While three of them breathed their last on the spot, two others who suffered grievous injuries are admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after autopsy on Monday.

A pall of gloom had engulfed the village following the tragic incident. The mortal remains of the youths were cremated simultaneously, with the grieving family members and concerned villagers along with neighbouring villagers mourning over the young lives snuffed out due to tragic turn of events.

The deceased belonged to economically weaker families with their parents being daily wagers to eke out a living. The Government announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured, said Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, who is also the Gadag In-charge Minister.

Learning about the tragic incident on his birthday, Yash, who had already announced about flying abroad in relation to his forthcoming film, came to Hubballi Airport in a special flight and took a copter to Gadag, from where he reached Suranagi by road. He consoled the grieving family members and tears welled up in his eyes as a relative of his deceased fan explained about the latter’s craze for the actor.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, who spoke about the tragic incident, urged the Government to ban flex boards to check recurrence of such incidents. The Government should also come out with specific guidelines related to the size of the flex boards.

Another fan dies in freak accident

Hours after the tragic death of three fans of actor Yash, another young fan of the actor died in a freak accident that occurred on Gadag-Mulagund Road on Monday night.

Nikhil (20), son of Dr. Somareddy and Dr. Sonia Karur couple, is the deceased youth. Nikhil, who was pursuing his BE final year at Smt. Kamala and Sri Venkappa M. Agadi College of Engineering & Technology (SKSVMACET), Lakshmeshwar, was a topper of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

He was even selected in the campus interview, it is said.

Nikhil, was following the vehicle of Yash, who was returning after visiting the injured fans admitted for treatment at GIMS Hospital, when his two-wheeler rammed against a Police jeep.

The severely injured Nikhil was rushed to GIMS Hospital, but to no avail, as he had breathed his last on his way to the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.