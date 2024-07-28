Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra against corruption, scams: JD(S) Youth Wing Chief Nikhil holds preliminary meet in city

July 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy has called on the public to support the upcoming padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, aimed at highlighting the alleged failures and corruption of the State Congress Government.

The padayatra, led by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, will focus on what the JD(S) describes as a Government mired in scams.

Speaking at a meeting of JD(S) leaders and workers at a private hotel in the city yesterday, Nikhil Kumaraswamy stated that, the details of the padayatra will be announced within two days.

JD(S) State Working President S.R. Mahesh said, the Chief Minister had acknowledged misuse of funds earmarked for Scheduled Tribes, although not to the extent of Rs. 187 crore as alleged. The padayatra aims to address these issues and mobilise support.

Former MLA K. Mahadev accused the Government of being involved in MUDA site scam and demanded CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation, stating that this is one of the goals of the padayatra.

Another former MLA, Suresh Gowda, criticised the Congress, claiming that its Ministers were competing to accumulate wealth through corruption and that the State had never seen such a corrupt Government.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said ever since the Congress government came to power, not a single rupee had been allocated as funds. He noted that MLAs feel marginalised and that the padayatra is a response to being denied a chance to discuss the MUDA site scam in Assembly.

The meeting was attended by MLC C.N. Manjegowda, JD(S) Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu, former MLAs Ashwin Kumar and Dr.K. Annadani, JD(S) City President K.T. Chaluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy, former Mayors R. Lingappa, M.J. Ravikumar and Bhagyavathi, and former Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, S.B.M. Manju, K.V. Sridhar, among others.

Former Mayor clarifies

Former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar clarified that, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) is seeking only the site allotted to him by MUDA in 1984, and not under the 50:50 scheme.

Ravikumar explained that in 1983, HDK had applied for a site in MUDA to set up an industry. In 1984, he was allotted a site measuring 280×75 feet in J.P. Nagar, for which he paid Rs. 37,334.

“When HDK requested for Title Deed, he found that half of the site had been allotted to someone else. In 2017, HDK wrote to the MUDA Commissioner asking for the Title Deed, to which the Commissioner agreed to provide an alternative site, which has not been allotted yet,” he clarified.