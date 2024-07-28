From ‘Mudigere Bhyra’ to Ekalavya in 18 months

July 28, 2024

Elephant Ekalavya to participate in Dasara festivities after a remarkable transformation

Mysore/Mysuru: Ekalavya, a 39-year-old elephant housed at Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve near Anechowkur in Kodagu, has been selected for this year’s Dasara festivities.

Known previously as ‘Mudigere Bhyra’ for causing disturbances in Mudigere, Aldur and surrounding areas in the Chikkamagalur district, Ekalavya’s transformation has astonished Forest officials and staff.

After receiving complaints from locals, the Forest Department began an operation on Jan. 25, 2021, to capture the troublesome elephant. They enlisted the help of renowned Dasara elephants, including ‘Fearless’ Abhimanyu, Bhima, Dhananjaya, Prashanth and Harsha, along with Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh and others.

Although there was an attempt to capture another problematic elephant, local residents insisted on targeting only the notorious ‘Bhyra,’ as the other elephant had not caused any issues.

Respecting the community’s wishes, the Forest Department tracked ‘Bhyra,’ and on February 12, 2022, successfully tranquillised and captured him near Mudigere. ‘Bhyra’ was relocated to Mathigodu Elephant Camp and housed in a ‘kraal’ (wooden log structure to tame wild elephants) where he was tamed.

Under the training of Mahouts Srujan and S. Idayath, ‘Bhyra’ transformed into a well-mannered elephant and was renamed ‘Ekalavya.’ Eight months ago, he was released from the ‘kraal’ and has been diligently performing tasks assigned to him.

Ekalavya’s remarkable transformation in just 18 months has prepared him for his role as a Dasara elephant. Loved by officials, mahouts and kavadis alike, Ekalvya is set to join the first batch of Dasara elephants to Mysuru.

If he arrives in the first batch, he will be housed in the Mysore Palace premises with other Dasara elephants for approximately 50 days to undergo training for the grand finale of the 10-day Dasara festivities, Jumboo Savari.

Even if he arrives in the second batch, he will still benefit from the training for future Dasara festivities in 2025.

Jumbo details