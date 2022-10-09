Bengaluru North Varsity confers Hon. Doctorate on Ananth Nag
News

Bengaluru North Varsity confers Hon. Doctorate on Ananth Nag

October 9, 2022

Bengaluru: Veteran actor Ananth Nag was conferred the Honorary Doctorate by Bengaluru North University (BNU), Tamaka, Kolar, on Friday.

Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who conferred the degree, said that the University has honoured the actor at the right time when the actor is celebrating his golden jubilee in the film industry.

H.N. Suresh, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, was the chief guest. BNU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niranjan Vanalli and others were present on the occasion.

