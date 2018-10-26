Bengaluru Open Wild Card AITA Ranking Tennis: Suraj, Prajwal storm into semi-finals

Top-seed Suraj R. Prabodh and third-seed S.D. Prajwal Dev (both from Mysuru) sailed into the semi-finals in the men’s singles event in the Bengaluru Open Wild Card AITA ranking tennis tournament played at the KSLTA on Thursday by registering good wins over their respective rivals.

Top-seed Suraj Prabodh got the better of sixth seeded Yugal Bansal of Delhi 6-3, 6-1, while third-seeded S.D. Prajwal Dev got the better of Sahil Gaware of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-2 and entered the semi-finals in the men’s singles event.

In the men’s doubles event, top-seeds Prajwal Dev and Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash beat Rishi Reddy and Nikit M. Reddy 6-4, 6-3 to enter the finals. In the finals the duo will meet the second seeded pair of Suraj Prabodh and Dalwinder Singh who got the better of Paramveer Singh Bajwa and Sahil Gaware 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the men’s doubles quarter-finals, Prajwal Dev and Mohit Mayur had got the better of Umair Shaik and Surya Reddy 6-0, 6-1, while Suraj Prabodh and Dalwinder Singh beat Fahad Mohammed and Vignesh P 6-1, 6-3 to enter the last four stage.