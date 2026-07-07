Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital new building inauguration on July 26 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: The new building of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, JSS Layout, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Mysuru, established by Jain Charitable Trust, Mysuru, will be inaugurated on July 26.

Prior to this, the Vastu Pujan and Shanti Vidhan of the new hospital will be performed on July 15 in the auspicious morning hours under the holy presence and guidance of Pujya Sadhviji Shri Sanskarnidhi Shriji M.Sa. and the revered Shramanivrand, presently residing in Mysuru.

In preparation for this significant occasion, a review meeting of the Trustees of Jain Charitable Trust, Mysuru, was convened. The meeting was attended by President Kantilal Jain, Vice-President Vasant Jain, Chief Secretary Praveen Jain, Joint Secretary Ghevarchand Jain, Trustees Ashok Jain, Hansraj Jain, Jayantilal Jain, Rajesh Jain, Kantilal Jain, Mangilal Jain and Raju Jain.

During the meeting, the Trustees reviewed the preparations for the inauguration ceremony and other religious events. Responsibilities for various arrangements were also assigned.