Bharachukki Utsava: Waterfalls in full splendour

Chamarajanagar: The Bharachukki Waterfalls, which was illuminated with a hue of colours, presented a splendorous look.

The occasion was ‘Chaluva Chamarajanagar Bharachukki Utsava’ hosted by Chamarajanagar District Administration at Bharachukki Waterfalls along Mandya-Chamarajanagar district border in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district yesterday evening.

The colourful lights added more beauty to the teeming waterfalls with wonderful and serene natural surroundings.

As part of the Utsava inauguration, a musical evening was presented by noted singer Ananya Bhat, Kambada Rangaiah and team, which was enjoyed by the large gathering.

Local folk artistes performed Gorkana Kunita, Kamsale, Dollu Kunita, which enthralled the crowd. Also, a short movie to promote Chamarajanagar tourism was released on the occasion. The two-day Utsava with illumination will conclude today.

CM inaugurates

Even as the Opposition continues to target him over MUDA and Valmiki Development Corporation scams, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that his position would become all the more stronger even if the Opposition continues with its demand for his ouster.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Bharachukki Utsava. Maintaining that Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine will continue to make sustained efforts for his ouster over alleged MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams, Siddaramaiah said, however, he would not be deterred by any means and his position will become all the more stronger.

Pointing out that he would continue with his pro-poor and pro-people policies with more will and determination even as the Opposition continues to target him, the CM said, he would frame more programmes for the welfare of poor.

“Breaking the jinx that a CM will lose power if he visits Chamarajanagar, I have visited Chamarajanagar as CM more than 10 times. Let the BJP and the JD(S) make efforts for shaking my CM seat, it will only become stronger. I will also keep giving more programmes for the poor and the oppressed. After I became the CM, the Opposition launched a campaign that there was no rains due to my ‘Kalguna.’ But that belief has also been proved wrong with the State receiving above normal rainfall this year,” he said.

He would extend all necessary support for development of tourism in Chamarajanagar, including water sports at Suvarnamukhi Reservoir, Gaganachukki Ropeway, development of B.R. Hills and others, he added.

Ministers H.K. Patil, K. Venkatesh and Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLAs M.R. Manjunath, Puttarangashetty and H.M. Ganesh Prasad, MP Sunil Bose, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Additional DC Geetha Huded, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO Mona Roth and SP B.T. Kavitha were present.