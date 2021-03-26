Bharat Bandh No response in city
News

March 26, 2021

Farmer associations and CPI(M) stage protests

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bharat Bandh called by farmer associations, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha and a host of Trade Unions in protest against the three Agri-laws, new Labour codes and rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, did not evoke any response in the city as normal activities were not affected today.

The farmer associations which have been protesting against farm laws at the borders of National Capital since Nov.26, 2020, had called for a nationwide bandh today, marking the completion of four months of non-stop agitation.

All educational Institutions, Banks, Government and other public offices, commercial establishments, markets,  Petrol Bunks, Theatres, Malls etc., functioned as usual in city. Transport services remained normal with KSRTC and Railways  operating in full scale. Other means of public transport such as autos, maxicabs, taxis too plied as usual.

However, several protests and demonstrations marked the bandh in city. Farmers led by Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar held a mock funeral of the farm laws. The protestors, taking off their shirts, marched in a ‘funeral procession’ from Kuvempu Park near Gun House Circle to Pathashala Circle, before returning to the starting point. 

Raising slogans against the Centre, they urged the Government to repeal the newly-introduced farm laws, which they said sounded a death knell for the farming community.

In another demonstration, a group of farmers led by KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra took out a mock funeral procession from Gun House via Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle before reaching Gandhi Square, where a demonstration was held.

Members of CPI(M) too staged a demonstration at Gandhi Square. Raising slogans against the Centre, they urged the Government to stop pursuing anti-people policies and come to the rescue of the common man by introducing worthwhile welfare measures.

As a precautionary measure, Police had tightened security at the city and sub-urban bus stands. 

