Bharat Ratna galore

February 9, 2024

Former PMs P.V. Narasimha Rao & Chaudhary Charan Singh; Scientist M.S. Swaminathan

New Delhi: In a series of historic announcements this noon, the Government of India has declared the conferment of the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award, on three distinguished personalities (posthumous) who have made indelible contributions to the country in various fields.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the conferring of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and P.V. Narasimha Rao and the Father of India’s Green Revolution Dr. M.S. Swaminathan.

Bharat Ratnas recognise their unparalleled contributions to agriculture, farmers’ welfare, nation-building and economic reforms, Modi said.

Chaudhary Charan Singh: “Chaudhary Charan Singh is a lifelong advocate for farmers’ rights. Charan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India, has been posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers. Throughout his political career, including terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Home Minister of India, Singh championed the cause of farmers and played a significant role in nation-building,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post in Hindi.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh’s resistance against the Emergency and his commitment to democracy have been highlighted as sources of inspiration for the entire nation,” PM Modi said.

He expressed pride in the Government’s good fortune to honour Singh’s legacy.

P.V. Narasimha Rao

“The Government is also delighted to award the Bharat Ratna to P.V. Narasimha Rao Garu, recognising his visionary leadership that ushered India into a new era of economic development. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Rao’s tenure as PM was marked by significant reforms that opened India’s markets to the world, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth,” the PM said in his post written in English.

“Narasimha Rao Garu’s contributions extended beyond economic policy, enriching India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors. Rao’s multifaceted legacy as a leader who steered India through critical transformations has been duly acknowledged,” Modi wrote.

Dr. M.S. Swaminathan

The Government has acknowledged Dr. M.S. Swaminathan’s monumental role in transforming Indian agriculture and ensuring the country’s food security. “Known as the Father of the Green Revolution in India, Dr. Swaminathan’s efforts in modernising agriculture have been instrumental in achieving self-reliance in food production during critical times,” PM Modi said.

“His work as an innovator and mentor in encouraging research and learning among students has also been celebrated,” Modi added and personally reflected on Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership and his close relationship with him, emphasising the profound impact of his insights and contributions to the nation’s prosperity.