Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Vidu. Raksha R. Karpoor
News

Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Vidu. Raksha R. Karpoor

November 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Vidu. Raksha R. Karpoor, disciple of Vidu. Mrudula Ravi, has been organised at Viveka Auditorium in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, on Nov. 29 at 6 pm, under the aegis  of Kalagrhm.

Guru Rohini Chandramohan, Artistic Director, Nataraja Nrutya Kala Mandir, Kalayogi Guru Gayathri Chandrashekhar, Artistic Director, Nrutya School of Art and Roopa D. Moudgil, IPS Officer will be the chief guests.

Music Ensemble: Vidu. Mrudula Ravi (natuvanga), Vidu. Bharathi Venugopal (vocal), Vid. N. Vidyashankar (mridanga), Vid. Mahesh Swamy (flute) and Vid. Prashanth Rudrapatna (veena).

Raksha, daughter of artist K.S. Raghavendra and  Geetha Raghavendra of Inchara Kalakshetra, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, is married to Vinay Mohanram and has a son, Siddhanth.

Raksha Karpoor’s dance journey began at the age of five-and-a-half, nurtured by her mother and her artistry is guided by Gurus Rohini Chandramohan, Padmini Krishnamurthy, Sheila Shridhar and Natyacharya Kiran Subramanyam and Sandhya Kiran as well. She also attained the title of Vidushi under the Karnataka State Board.

Academically, Raksha holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing and has worked in reputed firms. During her five years in the US, Raksha co-founded ChitraKaavya Dance, a non-profit organisation focused on expanding appreciation for classical dance.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching