November 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Vidu. Raksha R. Karpoor, disciple of Vidu. Mrudula Ravi, has been organised at Viveka Auditorium in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, on Nov. 29 at 6 pm, under the aegis of Kalagrhm.

Guru Rohini Chandramohan, Artistic Director, Nataraja Nrutya Kala Mandir, Kalayogi Guru Gayathri Chandrashekhar, Artistic Director, Nrutya School of Art and Roopa D. Moudgil, IPS Officer will be the chief guests.

Music Ensemble: Vidu. Mrudula Ravi (natuvanga), Vidu. Bharathi Venugopal (vocal), Vid. N. Vidyashankar (mridanga), Vid. Mahesh Swamy (flute) and Vid. Prashanth Rudrapatna (veena).

Raksha, daughter of artist K.S. Raghavendra and Geetha Raghavendra of Inchara Kalakshetra, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, is married to Vinay Mohanram and has a son, Siddhanth.

Raksha Karpoor’s dance journey began at the age of five-and-a-half, nurtured by her mother and her artistry is guided by Gurus Rohini Chandramohan, Padmini Krishnamurthy, Sheila Shridhar and Natyacharya Kiran Subramanyam and Sandhya Kiran as well. She also attained the title of Vidushi under the Karnataka State Board.

Academically, Raksha holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing and has worked in reputed firms. During her five years in the US, Raksha co-founded ChitraKaavya Dance, a non-profit organisation focused on expanding appreciation for classical dance.