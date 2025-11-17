Mysuru-born Bharatanatyam dancer performs in London

November 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-born Bharatanatyam dancer Sanjana performed as Goddess Durga in the Mahisha Mardhini dance-drama at the High Commission of India in London on the occasion of 79th Independence Day cultural programme held at Navnat Centre, London.

Leading a troupe of four artistes, she brought both technical precision and emotional depth to the stage while the group represented Karnataka amongst other artistes who represented their respective States.

In the UK, she is not only performing dance but also teaching at UK Dance Vision and Oxford University Press, further extending her reach as a cultural contributor. She is not just an artiste but a cultural bridge, carrying forward the essence of Indian dance while adapting it to modern global platforms. Sanjana is trained under Dr. Pooja Joshi Igoor, Founder of Beyond Talas.