May 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of Deekshitha Venugopal (daughter of Venugopal & S. Veena), disciple of Guru Vidushi Mithra Naveen, will be held at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture in Vijayanagar 1st Stage tomorrow (May 30) at 5.30 pm.

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Joint Director of Kannada & Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya and Founder of Kala Sandesha Pratishtana Sandesh Bhargav will be the guests of honour.

Music Ensemble: Guru Vidushi Mithra Naveen – Nattuvanga, Vid. Naveen M.S. Andagar – vocal, Vid. Vivek Krishna – flute and Vid. G.S. Nagaraj – mridanga.

Profile: Deekshitha has been learning dance at Nadavidyalaya – Academy of Music and Dance, Hebbal, Mysuru for the past 12 years under the guidance of Vidu. Mithra Naveen.

She completed her Junior and Senior examinations under KSEEB and Pre-Vidwat exam from Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music University, with commendable results while continuing her post-Vidwat training. Alongside dance, she is trained in classical music under Vid. M.S. Naveen, completing her junior level.

A former student of St. Joseph’s Central School and Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, she is currently pursuing Environmental Engineering at SJCE, Mysuru.