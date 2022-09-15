Bharatiya Ranga Sangeethotsava at Rangayana from Sept. 19

September 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking veteran theatre personality B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary, Rangayana Mysuru has organised a six-day ‘Bharatiya Ranga Sangeethotsava’ at Bhoomigeeta auditorium in Rangayana from Sept. 19 to Sept. 24.

Announcing this at a press meet at Rangayana yesterday, Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that this is the third year that Rangayana is organising ‘Bharatiya Ranga Sangeethotsava’ in memory of B.V. Karanth, who is the reason behind establishment of Rangayana in Mysuru.

“Though he (Karanth) did not want to celebrate his birthday, organising these kinds of programmes is to commemorate his contribution to the theatre and also to create awareness among everyone. Entry will be free for all,” he said.

Theatre Music Director from Mumbai Amod Bhat will inaugurate the programme on Sept. 19 at 6 pm at Bhoomigeeta auditorium. Theatre artiste and film actor Arun Sagar will be the chief guest. Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa will preside while Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi will be present. A documentary film on B.V. Karanth will be released.

Ranga Sangeetha and Ranga Geethe will be presented by various music directors at 6.30 pm from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23

Sept. 19: Amod Bhat of Ranga Parva, Mumbai; Sept. 20: Srinivas Bhat (Cheeni) of Ranga Snehitaru, Mysuru; Sept. 21: Y.M. Puttannaiah of Vruthi Rangabhoomi, Mysuru; Sept. 22: Kalyani of Sopanam Institute of Performing Arts and Research Centre, Kerala; Sept. 23: R. Srinath of Ranga Snehitaru, Bengaluru. On Sept. 24, ‘Mookana Makkalu,’ a play with B.V. Karanth’s music, will be staged by Rangayana Repertory.

Seminar

There will be a seminar on Sept. 23 at 3.30 pm. Senior theatre director Gururaj Marchalli of Udupi will preside. Theatre critic Narayana Raichur will speak on the topic ‘Rangabhoomiya Aasti B.V. Karanth’ while Theatre Artista and Director Kasaragod Chinna will speak on ‘Gadiyache Karantha Rangachaluvali.’