Bhoomi puja performed for Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar Bhavan Annex

January 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The contributions of Wadiyars are not only remembered in Karnataka but in the entire nation, said former MLA S.A. Ramdas, here this morning.

Speaking after performing bhoomi puja for the construction of Rajagopura and Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar Bhavan’s annex, organised by Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple Committee (Trust), he said the legislators from North India were also familiar with the contribution of Mysore Wadiyars and added that Wadiyars, being great visionaries, had developed Mysuru during their rule.

Ramdas also mentioned that the construction of the Rajagopura and the annex should be taken up on a war-footing without giving room to any obstacles.

Mangalore Ganesha Beedi Works (Mysuru) Managing Trustee Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, who spoke on the occasion, announced that he would contribute for the construction the building and added that people must come forward to ensure the project was realised. Temple Trust and Karnataka Ursu Mahamandali Charitable (KUMC) Trust President B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs presided over the event. Kappadi Mutt Seer M.L. Varchasvi Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs, Basavaraje Urs of the Trust were present on the occasion.