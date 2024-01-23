Congress protests denial of temple entry to Rahul Gandhi in Assam

January 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the Assam BJP Government’s action of denying permission to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s entry to a temple in Assam during the ongoing Congress Party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the city Congress leaders staged a protest in front of Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station on JLB Road here this morning.

Rahul Gandhi was denied permission by the Assam Government on Monday to visit Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra, popularly known as Batadrava Than, the birth place of 15th Century social reformer-saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district of Assam, during his Nyay Yatra that is currently underway in Assam.

Addressing the Congress workers, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre termed BJP men as fake Ram Bhakts. Asserting that ‘Ramanama Smarane’ is the right of everyone, he said that such devotion is not the right of only BJP leaders. Maintaining that the Congress never used religious issues for reaping political gains, Khandre strongly condemned the Assam Government and BJP leaders for denying permission to visit the popular Assam temple.

Accusing the BJP of using religious matters for meeting its political ends, the Minister reiterated that the Congress never placed hurdles in matters concerning religious practices.

Contending that Rahul’s Yatra will continue no matter what tricks the ruling BJP plays, he lashed out at the BJP for using public frenzy over religious issues for electoral gains, while at the same time ignoring the needs of the common man.

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MP Kagalawadi M. Shivanna, former Corporator Shivanna, District Women’s Congress President Latha Siddashetty, City President and former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna, leaders Dr. H.V. Sushruth Gowda, Manjula Manjunath, J.J. Anand, Srinath Babu, Harish Naidu, Ishwar Chakkadi, Latha Mohan, Dairy Venkatesh, Mary, Poornima and others took part in the protest.

Will hold meeting on man-animal conflict in Mysuru region

Replying to a question on man-animal conflict, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that he will be holding a meeting with Forest Department officials at Bandipur later this afternoon and discuss the issue in detail.

He further said he would seek inputs on the measures taken thus far for ending the menace in Mysuru and surrounding districts. The Congress Government is committed to end man-animal conflicts everywhere in the State, he added.