Srirama Pattabhisheka held at Ganapathy Ashram

January 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A historical moment was witnessed in Ayodhya as a result of staunch penance by our forefathers, sadhus and saints for over 500 years, said Avadhoota Datta Peetham Pontiff Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, here on Monday.

Speaking after performing Sri Rama Pattabhisheka rituals at his ashram on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, Swamiji said that during his visit to to Ayodhya he had performed Shatha Sloka Ramayana Parayana and resolved that a temple would be built for Rama Lalla in 12 years back which has now been fulfilled.

Stating that it was mesmerising a moment to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Swamiji added he was also delighted with the fact that the idol has been sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, who hails from Mysuru.

“Lord Rama has a close connection with Karnataka as the State is home for many spiritual places that were visited by Rama during his journey in search of Goddess Sita. This apart, Lord Hanuman was born on the banks of River Pampa in Hampi. However, few people argue that Hanuman was born in Tirupati, which according to me is not wrong as God is omnipresent,” he said.

Adding that he was as a devotee of Lord Datta, Swamiji mentioned that people born in ‘Bharata Bhoomi’ were all followers of Lord Rama. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a wonder in Ayodhya. Despite being invited I could not be a part of the historical moment. However, I would be visiting Ayodhya soon,” he added.

Rathotsava

As part of the celebrations, rathotsava was held from Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple to Nada Mantapa in the Ashram premises at 9 am.

Rama Taraka Mahayaga was also conducted at the Yaga Shala followed by Mahasamrajya Pattabhisheka and Shatha Sloka Ramayana Parayana.