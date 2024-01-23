Private Hospital heads meet Health Minister

January 23, 2024

Demand hike in health services rate

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government listed Private Hospitals involved in implementation of Government Health schemes, have urged the Government to hike the rate of health services that are provided to the patients covered under the schemes.

In a press release, the Government listed Private Hospitals Association said that Private Hospitals have been providing health care to people covered under various health schemes of the Government. Though the Hospitals are suffering huge losses due to low rates which were stipulated by the Government about 10 years ago, the Hospitals are treating patients covered under Government health schemes out of humanity. Unable to bear the accumulated losses, about 67 percent of the Hospitals which were listed by the Government, have refused to treat patients covered under Government schemes, which has caused a lot of inconvenience to the general public.

Taking serious note of the losses, a State-level meeting of listed Private Hospitals was called at Bengaluru sometime back, which was chaired by the Chairman of Mysuru’s Suyog Hospital Dr. C.P. Yoganna. The meeting decided to form a Committee, so that the matter can be taken up with the Government. The Committee comprised Dr. Devi Shetty, Head of Narayana Hospitals, IMA State President Dr. S. Srinivasa, Vice-President Dr. Pavankumar Patil, FANA President Dr. Govindaiah Yatish and Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath. This Committee met Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao and elaborately discussed about the problems and the mounting losses that the listed Hospitals are facing. The Committee urged the Health Minister to hike the treatment rates under Swasth, Yashaswini, ESI etc., schemes and to notify the hiked rates in the forthcoming State Budget.

The Committee members told the Minister in no uncertain terms that they can no more afford to treat the patients covered under various health schemes of the State Government if the treatment rates are not upwardly revised in keeping with the modern day costs, the release said.