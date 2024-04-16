En route to Kerala, Wayanad MP stops at Mysore Airport

April 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had a brief halt en route to his flight journey to Wayanad in Kerala, at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli on Monday.

Rahul, who is seeking re-election to LS in the ensuing general elections, was travelling to Kerala in a special fight for campaign, when he touched down at the airport here. He was welcomed by Mysuru District (Rural) Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar on his arrival.

Accompanied by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Rahul relaxed for a while at the VIP lounge in the airport. He is also learnt to have discussed with Vijaykumar about the prospects of the party in Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar (SC Reserved) LS Constituencies and the latter presented a report about the present scenario.

Rahul Gandhi, who also spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over phone, enquired about his well-being, it is said.

Before resuming their journey at 9.45 am, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal savoured dosa from Mylari Hotel, a popular restaurant of the city.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa was also present at the airport.