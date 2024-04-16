BJP against Congress’ guarantee cards: Ex- RS MP Dr. L. Hanumantaiah

April 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Rajya Sabha (RS) MP Dr. L. Hanumantaiah alleged that the BJP, which is frustrated with the Congress party’s Lok Sabha (LS) polls manifesto, is severely opposing the distribution of Congress Guarantee Cards among the people.

Addressing a press meet at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan located near the City Railway Station here this morning, Dr. Hanumantaiah said the Congress has promised Rs.1 lakh per annum to all eligible SC/ST women, for which the BJP has taken objection and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.

Maintaining that the Congress poll guarantees will benefit the party in LS polls too just like in last year’s Assembly polls, he asserted that the Congress manifesto is far realistic than that of the BJP’s.

Reasserting that the Congress poll promises are not false, Hanumantaiah accused JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (HDD) of compromising with his party’s ideology for the sake of power.

Recalling that HDD had termed the BJP as communal and the RSS as divisive, he said that it is a travesty that both HDD and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy are praising PM Modi for their political survival. City Congress President R. Murthy, former MLC Mallajamma, former Minister M. Shivanna, ex-Corporator Shivanna and others were present.