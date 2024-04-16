Temples damaged as tree branch falls
News, Top Stories

Temples damaged as tree branch falls

April 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge branch of a peepal tree fell at Chamundi Vanam Temple complex on Vidyaranyapuram main road, near Vishweshwara Nagar in city, damaging small temples nearby this morning.

The tree which is believed to be several decades old stands behind the Ganapathy Temple at the entrance of the temple complex, with Goddess Chamundeshwari being the presiding deity.

The branch came crashing down on the Ganapathy Temple and another temple. But fortunately, the number of devotees to the temple was sparse at the time of the incident, resulting in zero casualties.

As the branch fell, the loud cracking sound triggered panic, with passersby, especially those waiting for the bus at the bus stop outside the temple complex running for life, it is said.

Following information from temple authorities, Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya team was rushed to the spot to clear the fallen tree branch.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching