Temples damaged as tree branch falls

April 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge branch of a peepal tree fell at Chamundi Vanam Temple complex on Vidyaranyapuram main road, near Vishweshwara Nagar in city, damaging small temples nearby this morning.

The tree which is believed to be several decades old stands behind the Ganapathy Temple at the entrance of the temple complex, with Goddess Chamundeshwari being the presiding deity.

The branch came crashing down on the Ganapathy Temple and another temple. But fortunately, the number of devotees to the temple was sparse at the time of the incident, resulting in zero casualties.

As the branch fell, the loud cracking sound triggered panic, with passersby, especially those waiting for the bus at the bus stop outside the temple complex running for life, it is said.

Following information from temple authorities, Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya team was rushed to the spot to clear the fallen tree branch.