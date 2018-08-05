Bid to extort money by waylaying car foiled

Thinker Dr. Dwarkanath catches extortionist, hands him over to N.R. Police

Mysuru: An incident of two persons waylaying a car in which progressive thinker, senior advocate and former President of Backward Classes Commission Dr. C.S. Dwarkanath was travelling along with his friends and trying to extort money from him has been reported on the Ring Road near Columbia Asia Hospital here yesterday morning.

The incident: Yesterday morning, Dr. Dwarkanath, along with his friends, was proceeding on the Outer Ring Road and when they neared Columbia Asia Hospital junction, two persons, who came on a bike waylaid the car. Dr. Dwarkanath, who stopped the car, asked them who they were and got out of the car.

The two persons reportedly told Dwarkanath that they were from Mahindra Finance company and told him that they have come to recover the loan amount of car and asked Dwarkanath to hand over the car.

As there was no loan taken for the car, Dwarkanath, who suspected something fishy, questioned the miscreants in a raised voice, resulting in one of them fleeing from the spot while Dwarkanath caught the other miscreant.

He then took the miscreant to N.R. Police Station and handed him over to the Police there and lodged a complaint against the miscreants besides urging the Police to investigate thoroughly and find out the person behind it.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Dwarkanath said that the incident took place when he along with his friends were proceeding near Columbia Asia Hospital on the Ring Road in his car and added that the two miscreants looked like anti-social elements. “This is an attempt to extort money in the name of loan recovery,” he said and added that no finance company is authorised to waylay vehicles to recover loans. “This is illegal and the Police should take the matter seriously.” he said.