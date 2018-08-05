BJP Yuva Morcha to host midnight freedom run on I-Day eve

Mysuru: As part of Independence Day, BJP Yuva Morcha will host a Run called ‘Midnight Run for Bharat’ to promote patriotism among people, especially youngsters, from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises here on Aug. 14.

Addressing party workers at a pre-event meeting of the Freedom Run at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja Road on Friday, BJP State General Secretary B.Y. Vijayendra called upon party workers to make the event a grand success.

“Usually youths celebrate new year at midnight by conducting various cultural and entertainment programmes. On similar lines we have decided to celebrate Independence by hosting a midnight freedom run on the eve of I-Day,” he said.

The event will commence at midnight on Aug. 14 at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises and the marathon will cover the Mysore Palace premises.

After hoisting the National Flag at 12 am, the midnight run will be flagged off. Participants will pass through K.R. Circle, MCC office road and Balarama Gate before culminating at the starting point. “We are expecting more than 3,000 people for the event, he added.

On the last day of Ashada Shukravara (Aug. 10), over 2,000 BJP workers and volunteers will climb Chamundi Hill to pray Goddess Chamundeshwari for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the PM again.

City Yuva Morcha President Gokul Govardhan and others were present at the meeting.