Excel Waste Treatment Plant to see greener pastures soon

Mysuru: The controversial Excel Waste Treatment Plant in Vidyaranyapuram, which has been inviting the wrath of local residents, will soon be turned into a profitable venture to generate power by the processed waste. A new technique of processing the solid waste was launched by MLA S.A. Ramdas at the Plant this morning.

The Plant has been receiving about 450 tonnes of solid waste per day as against the capacity of 150 to 200 tonnes. The excess waste will henceforth be dumped in a huge pit of 1400 m3 size and after loading sufficient quantity, mud will be loaded on that over which saplings would be planted. The whole thing will be allowed to rest for enough time to complete composting of the waste material to a bio-fuel which will be a raw material for power generation.

MCC will invite global tenders for establishing the power generation unit, for which all the clearances have been procured from the Central Pollution Control Board and Health Ministry, explained Ramdas adding that he would visit Delhi on Aug.7 for a meeting with officials concerned.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Ramachandra, Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu, Environmental Engineer Poornima and Junior Engineer Ranjita were present.