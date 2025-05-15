Bioenergy activities to expand on global scale: KSBDB Chairman

May 15, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB) Chairman S.E. Sudheendra paid visit to the Bioenergy Research Information and Demonstration Centre in NIE campus on Manandavadi Road here yesterday and inspected the Biodiesel Production unit. He also launched Biodiesel operated vehicles and Biogas Production Unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudheendra highlighted the salient features of the new Karnataka State Bioenergy Policy 2025-30 and said, “All inputs provided by entrepreneurs, feed stack suppliers and investors will go into incorporating the Policy, which will help the overall development of the Biofuel sector in Karnataka State.” The demonstration of KSBDB’s bio energy related programmes at the recently held ‘Sustainable Technology’ International Conference at Mysuru, the ideas presented by him in the Conference and the progress made in the implementation were discussed with NIE-Centre for Renewable energy and sustainable Technologoes (NIE-CREST) Head Prof. Shamsundar, he added.

He said that German Universities at Dortmund have showed their keen interest in KSBDB’s Bioenergy programmes and have invited him and his working team for a visit.

Prof. Shamsundar explained the KSBDB Chairman regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be executed between the Board and the German Universities.

Sudheendra instructed Prof. Shamsundar to examine the draft MoU along with the Board officials and to make all necessary arrangements to visit the German Universities at the earliest.

Ex-President of IT Cell P.S. Niranjan Rao, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Assistant Environmental Officer Arpita and others were present.