Issuance of B-khata extended for 3 more months

May 15, 2025

2 lakh khatas issued against 10 lakh applications received; the decision to extend the period of issuing the khata to benefit more number of people

Bengaluru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has said that, the period of issuing B-khata to the illegally constructed houses, buildings and sites in the jurisdiction of City Corporations and Urban Local Bodies in the State, has been extended for three more months.

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Byrathi Suresh said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Government had taken the decision of issuing B-khata to the illegal buildings constructed on revenue sites without obtaining license, land conversion and plan approval, for the benefit of such house owners, building and site owners. A drive to issue B-khata was launched and the property holders had been given one-time opportunity till May 10 to obtain B-khata by paying the stipulated charges.

According to an estimate, there are over 30 lakh such properties in the State including houses, buildings and sites and the drive to issue B-khata drive has received an overwhelming response with 2 lakh B-khatas issued against 10 lakh applications received in the State. The verification of pending applications are underway and the khata will be issued gradually.

It was decided to extend the drive to issue B-khata to enable more number of property owners tap the benefit, the Urban Development Minister added.

GPA, agreement holders to get B-khata?

Byrathi Suresh said, it is also being thought over to issue B-khata to those people holding General Power of Attorney (GPA) and agreement with the property owners with the intention of purchasing a site or a building. The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet Meeting shortly before taking a final decision.