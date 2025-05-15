Mysore Palace zone no-fly area for drones

May 15, 2025

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Violators face equipment seizure, hefty penalties

Mysuru: Amid growing concerns over national security and public safety, the Mysuru District Administration has prohibited drone operations in and around the Mysore Palace, declaring the area a Yellow Zone under strict surveillance.

This move comes after multiple incidents of reckless drone usage during major public events, including the grand Dasara festival and elephant training sessions, where individuals flouted airspace norms with impunity.

The Palace, a high-security heritage site, has now been brought under tighter restrictions. Officials have warned that violators will face legal action, including drone seizure and fines, under the Indian Aircraft Act, 1934 and Drone Rules, 2021.

Tighter surveillance

The ban is not new. Authorities had declared the area surrounding the Palace a Yellow Zone three to four years ago, but enforcement has now been intensified.

The backdrop to this heightened vigilance includes rising drone threats along India’s international borders, particularly the recent reports of drone incursions in sensitive zones, which have triggered an overall tightening of aerial surveillance protocols.

In Mysuru, drone activity has particularly increased in and around iconic landmarks. While the Palace remains the focal point, drones have also been spotted near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, K.R. Circle, Doddagadiyara (Big Clock Tower), Chikkagadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower), D. Devaraj Urs Road and the Old DC’s Office — especially during pre-wedding photoshoots.

These unauthorised flights not only breach restricted zones but also raise serious privacy and security concerns, with several videos being uploaded to social media without clearance.

Notices put up at all entry gates

To reinforce the restrictions, the Administration has installed prominent warning notices at all major entry points of the Palace — Jayarama Gate, Balarama Gate (near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple), Jayamarthanda Gate and Varaha Gate.

The notices clearly state that drone flights are strictly prohibited within Palace premises and the surrounding areas. Despite these warnings, drone misuse persists. Officials confirm that five to six unauthorised drones have already been confiscated and handed over to the Police. In most cases, users had no permission or awareness of the airspace regulations and some were found filming content for personal use, disregarding security protocols.

Pre-wedding shoots under scrutiny

Drone use for wedding-related photography has emerged as a persistent problem, with couples and photographers often choosing visually striking heritage backdrops for aerial footage.

However, authorities have clarified that such drone usage — even by small, consumer-grade devices — is a clear violation of the law within designated no-fly zones. Enforcement in these areas will be stricter going forward, officials said. While the ban is comprehensive, exceptions do exist. T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director of the Mysore Palace Board, clarified that drones may be flown only with prior written permission and under strict regulatory supervision for official Palace events, media coverage or Government-sanctioned documentation. All other drone flights are illegal and subject to penalty.

“The Yellow Zone has been in place for years, but ongoing violations forced us to act firmly. The public must understand that drone misuse is not only a legal offence but also a serious threat to security and heritage conservation,” said Subramanya.

With national and local security concerns on the rise, the District Administration has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance toward drone violations in and around Mysuru’s heritage sites. The public is urged to cooperate, as enforcement teams will continue monitoring for unauthorised aerial activity.