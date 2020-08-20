Birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs
Birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs

August 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The 105th birth anniversary of  former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs was celebrated in a simple manner at a programme organised by District Administration in association with Zilla Panchayat and Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that Devaraj Urs was the champion of the Backward Classes who worked for the political, social and economical upliftment of all Backward communities and other marginalised sections.

Three Pre-matric Hostel students of the district, namely Rajani, Shreyas and Manohar, who top scored (more than 90 percent) in SSLC exam (2019-20) and three Post-matric Hostel students, namely A. Darshan, Chaitra and Rajeshwar, who top scored in PUC, were presented a cash prize of Rs. 1,500 each on the occasion. Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Urs. Additional DC Manjunath Swamy, ZP Vice-President Mangala Somashekar, BCM Welfare Department District Officer Divya, Chutuku Shaitya Parishat President Prof. M.G.R. Urs and others were present.

