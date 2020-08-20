CM to offer Bagina to KRS and Kabini Dams tomorrow
August 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With KRS and Kabini Dams full to the brim, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will offer Bagina to both the Dams tomorrow (Aug. 21). 

The CM, who will fly by a helicopter from Bengaluru will land at KRS helipad at 11.50 am and offer Bagina to KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district at 12.05 pm and offer prayers to Goddess Cauvery.

Thereafter he will leave for Kabini Dam in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district and offer Bagina to the Dam at 1.15 pm. He will fly back to Bengaluru at 1.40 pm.

Mandya DC inspects  KRS Dam

With Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa scheduled to offer Bagina to KRS dam tomorrow (Aug. 21), Mandya DC Dr. M.V. Venkatesh visited the Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district yesterday and reviewed the preparations.

The DC inspected the two helipads near the Dam, the spot on the Dam from where the CM will offer Bagina, statue of Goddess Cauvery in Brindavan Gardens and also the spot where the CM will address the public and speak to the media. 

Dr. Venkatesh directed the officials to carry out COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) on all persons who will meet the CM with their pleas and memorandums, for which 250 RAT kits                                             are ready.

Mandya SP Parashuram, Additional SP Shobharani, Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildar M.V. Roopa, CNNL SE Vijay Kumar, EE M.B. Raju, AEE  Vasudev and other officials were present.

