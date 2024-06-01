BJP demands resignation of Minister B. Nagendra

June 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and ST Welfare B. Nagendra of being involved in the Rs. 94.73 crore scam unearthed in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Mysuru City Unit of the BJP staged a demonstration in front of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road here this morning, seeking immediate resignation or sacking of the Minister.

Alleging that Rs. 94.73 crore of the Corporation was transferred to nearly 15 fictitious accounts in the name of reputed organisations and tech companies that were opened in haste for carrying out fraudulent transactions, with some of them on a single day, BJP workers held Minister Nagendra directly responsible for the scam.

Charging that the Minister had rendered grave injustice to Scheduled Tribes, they demanded the sacking of the Minister and also his arrest as the scam has taken place right under his nose. They also sought justice for the Corporation official P. Chandrashekaran, who reportedly ended his life after he mentioned about misuse of funds in the Corporation.

Urging the Government to hand over the investigation into the scam to CBI, they warned of intensifying their protest if the CM fails to sack Minister Nagendra.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, ex-MLC Siddaraju, ex-Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others were present.