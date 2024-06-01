Final phase of LS Polls underway

June 1, 2024

New Delhi: Voting for the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway in 57 LS Constituencies in various States and Union Territories today.

According to Election Commission of India, about 40 percent voting was recorded till 1 pm, while Varanasi LS Constituency, from where PM Narendra Modi is seeking a re-election, saw 39.25 percent voter turnout.

Apart from PM Modi, the other prominent candidates in the fray are BJP leaders and actors Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, RJD leader Misa Bharti and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Elections are also being held for 42 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha.