BJP dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha, Congress near Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru: Even as the political drama was on at Mumbai, here in Bengaluru, the Opposition BJP, staged a demonstration in front of Vidhana Soudha seeking the resignation of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Maintaining that the ruling coalition government was reduced to a minority with the resignation of over a dozen MLAs from the Congress and JD(S), the BJP called for the intervention of the Governor as the coalition Government had no right to stay on in power.

Later, a BJP delegation met Governor Vaju Bhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and sought the dismissal of the Kumaraswamy Government, claiming that it had lost majority.

Congress stages demonstration

Just after the BJP delegation met the Governor, the Congress staged a demonstration near Raj Bhavan alleging that the Governor was biased in favour of the BJP.

Accusing the BJP of making relentless efforts to topple the Coalition Government, the Congress leaders wanted the Governor to uphold the Constitution. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr. G. Parameshwar, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Ghulam Nabi Azad, K.C. Venugopal and others took part in the demonstration.

