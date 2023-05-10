BJP getting full majority, so no post-poll alliance with JD(S): BSY

May 10, 2023

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) this morning said the BJP will form a Government with an absolute majority in the State, and therefore there is no question of having a post-poll alliance with JD(S) to form the Government in the event of a hung verdict in the Karnataka Assembly election.

“The question of having a post-poll alliance with JD(S) to form the Government does not arise because BJP is going to get an absolute majority,” he told reporters after casting his vote in Shikaripura from where his son B.Y. Vijayendra is contesting his maiden election.

Among the first of the BJP leaders who cast their vote was Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Yediyurappa and his family members at Jayanagar polling station in Bengaluru and Shikaripura in Shivamogga.

Yediyurappa said because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s programmes given to Karnataka, BJP is going to win the election. “Almost all around the State, development has taken place including irrigation works and that is why I am saying we are winning with an absolute majority, and we are going to form the Government,” the former CM said.