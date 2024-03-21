BJP has given more importance for women empowerment

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Criticising the Congress for destroying the financial system of the State by indiscriminately implementing free schemes, City BJP Women’s Wing President Renuka Raj said that the BJP was more focused on women empowerment through various measures, rather than announcing schemes having financial implications, like the Congress.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Nari Shakti’ programme organised by the City BJP Mahila Morcha at Bandantamma Kalamma Temple on New Kantharaj Urs Road in Kuvempunagar here yesterday. Maintaining that the BJP has given more opportunities to women in the LS polls, Renuka Raj said that the party has given women their due in the party office-bearers.

Stressing on the need for sensitising the public on the false promises of the Congress, she called upon the electorate to vote for the BJP considering the security, stability, safety and economic growth of the country.

Observing that women are going to play a key role in the LS polls, she welcomed the candidature of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for the Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat. The party workers must focus on winning the seat by over 2 lakh votes, she added.

She also highlighted the numerous schemes implemented by Prime Minister Modi for women empowerment and welfare.

Former Dy. Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, former Corporator Lakshmi Kirangowda, Women’s Wing office-bearers Chandrakala, Mamatha Shetty, Lakshmi, Sarvamangala, Mamatha Gowda, Malini Palaksha and others were present.