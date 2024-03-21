Laboratory Services inaugurated at Narayana Medical Centre

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, inaugurated Laboratory Services at its Narayana Medical Centre in Vijayanagar here on Mar. 14.

The event was graced by Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple and Dr. V. Aravindappa, retd. DHO.

Speaking after the inauguration, Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji expressed his appreciation for Narayana Hospital’s initiative.

Pavan Kumar, Facility Director, Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, who also spoke said: “Inauguration of the Laboratory Services at Narayana Medical Centre represents a significant achievement in our ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services for the community. We are committed to delivering accurate diagnostics and personalised care, and the availability of free sampling collection underscores our dedication to patient-centric care.”

To enhance patient convenience, Narayana Hospital offers Free Door-Step Sample Collection within a 5-km radius of the Medical Centre, ensuring accessibility for individuals in the vicinity. This service is available to all patients.