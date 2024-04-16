BJP most likely to expel K.S. Eshwarappa?

April 16, 2024

Shivamogga: K.S. Eshwarappa, the disgruntled senior BJP leader and former DyCM, is contesting the LS elections from Shimoga Constituency as an independent candidate, showing no signs of relent.

Irked over the denial of ticket to his son K.E. Kanthesh from Haveri LS seat, which is going to election in 2nd phase in the State on May 7, Eshwarappa who is miffed over former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP top brass, has jumped into the poll arena against BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra (elder son of Yediyurappa) who is also seeking re-election from Shimoga.

As Eshwarappa appears adamant, BJP High Command has adopted a wait and watch policy. If Eshwarappa fails to withdraw his nomination papers within Apr. 22, in all likelihood, the High Command may expel him from the party.

Hinting at the action in waiting, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, also the son of Yediyurappa, has said: “If Eshwarappa doesn’t withdraw his nomination, the party will take disciplinary action against him.”

It may be recalled that, ever since the LS candidates were announced by the party, Eshwarappa has launched an outburst against the party, mainly targeting Yediyurappa and sons, for playing a role behind the denial of ticket to his son Kanthesh, also a former ZP Member.

Though Eshwarappa claimed to have been summoned by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Delhi for talks, the latter didn’t give an audience, adding to the grouse of the former.