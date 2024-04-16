Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Mandya, Kolar tomorrow

April 16, 2024

To seek support for Congress in Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya; to boost party workers in Kolar amidst internal discord

Bengaluru: Congress party’s star campaigner and former AICC President, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to campaign in Mandya and Kolar Parliamentary Constituencies tomorrow (Apr. 17).

Rahul will commence with a massive rally in Mandya, where he is expected to address and respond to the various allegations levelled against the party by PM Narendra Modi during his recent rally in Mysuru.

Both Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have concluded their initial round of campaigning in Karnataka, which is set to hold elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for Apr. 26.

Rahul’s arrival comes at a crucial juncture, following the completion of campaigns by BJP’s National leaders. JD(S), which has formed an alliance with the BJP, has put forward candidates in both Mandya and Kolar Constituencies. In Mandya, former CM and State JD(S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy will contest, while in Kolar, it is M. Mallesh Babu representing the JD(S).

On the other hand, Congress has nominated Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) in Mandya and K.V. Gowtham in Kolar (SC) Constituency.

Rahul is slated to address rallies and lead road shows in both Constituencies in support of the Congress candidates. The Mandya and Kolar Constituencies are being fiercely contested by both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance, considering them as matters of prestige.

Congress is relying on Rahul’s influence to secure votes. In the Vokkaliga-dominated Mandya Constituency, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar is lending his support to Star Chandru, while JD(S) boasts a strong cadre-based support system, working towards victory of Kumaraswamy.

After the rally in Mandya, Rahul Gandhi will fly to Kolar, where he will lead an 8-km road show before addressing another rally. In Kolar, Congress is grappling with internal dissent due to the nomination of K.V. Gowtham, the Chief of Bengaluru Central District Congress Committee, instead of veteran leader and Minister K.H. Muniyappa’s son-in-law Chikka Peddanna.

Muniyappa has expressed discontent following the denial of the ticket to his son-in-law and is reportedly not actively participating in the campaign. In this context, Rahul’s campaign in Kolar is expected to boost the morale of the party cadre.

The Congress is aiming to reclaim the Kolar seat from the BJP, which won it in 2019.