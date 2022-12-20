‘BJP should knock on JD(S) party doors post polls’

December 20, 2022

Bengaluru: Launching a scathing attack on top BJP leader B.L. Santosh and Minister R. Ashoka for their comments against the JD(S), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) asserted that it would become imperative for the BJP to knock on the doors of the JD(S) soon after the results of the forthcoming Assembly polls are out.

Speaking to press persons after releasing the first list of party candidates for the Assembly polls at J.P. Bhavan, the party headquarters here yesterday, Kumaraswamy lashed out at the two leaders for what he said loose remarks made by the two leaders against his party.

Questioning the contributions of B.L. Santosh for Karnataka, Kumaraswamy wanted to know what sort of a relation he has with the State. Warning Santosh against making cheap remarks against the JD(S), Kumaraswamy wanted Santosh to know about H.D. Deve Gowda’s family from Prime Minister Modi.

Charging the BJP Government of rampant corruption and 40 percent commission, he said the BJP leaders have no moral right to speak against JD(S).

Maintaining that it was BJP which had knocked on the doors of JD(S) after 2018 Assembly poll results were out, the former CM cautioned the BJP leaders against making light and loose remarks against his party.