BJP to launch Jan Sevak Convention from tomorrow

January 10, 2021

CM to inaugurate the event in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Unit of the BJP will launch three-day ‘Jan Sevak’ Conventions in all districts from tomorrow (Jan. 11).

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, senior BJP leader and former MLC Ashwathnarayan said that the Convention in Mysuru district will take place at Kalamandira, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at 11 am tomorrow (Jan. 11).

State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Vice-President M. Rajendra, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, MP Pratap Simha and other top leaders will be present, he said.

Maintaining that the BJP has given importance to grassroots level elections too, he said that the BJP had organised Gram Swaraj conventions focussing on GP polls.

Pointing out that the Jan Sevak Convention is aimed at educating the BJP-backed GP polls winners on their duties and responsibilities, he said that the Convention will be another step for the party to win the forthcoming Taluk Panchayat (TP) and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) polls.

Stating that five teams travelled across the State for organising the State-wide Jan Sevak Convention, Aswathnarayan said that BJP-supported candidates who won the just held GP polls will also be sensitised on all Central and State Government schemes.

He further said that the Convention will also sensitise the public on the benefits of the newly introduced three farm laws, against which the Opposition parties are raising a hue and cry.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, District President Mangala Somashekar, City President T.S. Srivatsa and others were present during the press meet.