City’s CFTRI gets its first lady Director

January 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: CSIR- Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, got its first lady Director following the appointment of Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, who took charge yesterday.

Following the retirement of Dr. KSMS Raghavarao on Aug. 31, 2020, the Government had appointed National Aeronautics Laboratory (NAL) Director Dr. Jitendra Jadhav, a Senior Scientist, as Acting Director of CFTRI. Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh was serving as the Chief Scientist and Head of Protein Chemistry Technology Department at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru and has now been posted as the Director by the Government.