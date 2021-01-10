Shortage of data entry operators hits uploading of RT-PCR result

January 10, 2021

Scores of students unable to attend classes without COVID test report

Mysore/Mysuru: Several students have not been able to attend classes in the last one week owing to delay in getting report of RT-PCR test which has been made mandatory to attend offline classes in several Schools and Colleges in Mysuru.

“We, eight students of a Medical College gave our swab samples on Jan. 1 at Town Hall COVID Testing Centre. So far, our test report has not come. For first three days we were allowed to attend classes but our entry is restricted since last five days as we are not able to show our test report to the College authorities”, said a group of students from Kerala studying in a Medical College here.

The aggrieved students told SOM that the College managements were not ready to allow them to attend classes despite showing the SMS received on their mobile phones regarding the sample collected for RT-PCR test. They insist on showing the test report sent to the registered mobile phone, no matter it was ‘positive’ or ‘negative.’ “For no fault of us, we are missing lectures in the last five days. God knows when we will get test report without which we cannot attend classes,” they noted.

Real reason

Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) and COVID-19 Nodal Officer for testing and reporting, admitted delay in uploading test results due to shortage of data entry operators as contract period of those working here has ended. Results of as many as 20,000 RT-PCR tests conducted in the last 10-15 days, were yet to be uploaded for want of data entry operators. Most of the pending results pertained to students who in large numbers underwent COVID test to attend offline classes since last 10 days.

No report means ‘Negative’

The DTO clarified that while time is taken to upload negative report, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent SMS within 24 hours to ensure immediate start of treatment. Students who haven’t received test report need not worry as their report will be ‘negative.’ But some educational institutions were not taking risk of allowing students from neighbouring Kerala (where Coronavirus is still rampant), to attend offline classes.

Hire from other Departments

Dr. Shiraz said this issue came up during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri yesterday and she has ordered temporary deputation of data entry operators from Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru City Corporation and Deputy Commissioner’s Offices immediately for the next four to five days to upload 20,000 reports at the earliest. In the meantime, the District Administration will seek permission from the State Government on taking data entry operators on temporary basis till the pandemic was brought under check.

Efforts would be made to upload results as early as possible as majority of them are students. “Report will be sent to all in next two to three days,” he added.