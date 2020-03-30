Mysuru DC appoints MUDA and MCC officials as Incident Commanders

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The following officials of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have been appointed as Incident Commanders in city.

The responsibilities of these officials is to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities in their jurisdiction, ensure social distancing is being maintained at banks, ATMs, Super Markets etc., supervise Quarantine Camps established, to be established by the district administration, implement those under home quarantine to Home Quarantine and supervise, confirm that private hospitals and clinics are open and functioning, encourage push-cart vegetable, fruit vendors, home delivery, co-operate with local organisations intending to distribute food, food grains, medicines to the poor, destitues and labourers, coordinate with the jurisdictional Police to allow free movement of goods vehicles and follow instructions given by the district administration as and when.

The officials and their jurisdiction is as follows;

MUDA officials

Zone 1- Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) S.K. Bhaskar – Mob: 94490-12113 – Jurisdiction: Srirampura (All stages), J.P. Nagar (All stages) and Nanjangud.

Zone 2- AEE Dinesh- Mob: 94480-56088- Jurisdiction: Dattagalli 3rd stage, Bogadi and Ramakrishnanagar.

Zone 3- AEE K. Prabhakar- Mob: 94481-55006- Jurisdiction: Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stage.

Zone 4 – AEE H.P. Shivanna- Mob: 98456-25518- Jurisdiction: Vijayanagar 1st and 2nd stage, Gokulam 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages, Jayalakshmipuram and Hebbal 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages.

Zone 5- (A) AEE J. Mohan- Mob: 94483- 22805- Jurisdiction: Yadavagiri, Brindavan Extension, B.M. Sri Nagar, Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout, Old Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout and Mandi Mohalla.

Zone 5 – (B) AEE J. Mohan- Mob: 94483- 22805- Jurisdiction: Udayagiri, North-East of N.R. Mohalla, Devanur 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages, Sathagalli, Kesare and N.R. Mohalla.

Zone 6 – AEE K.S. Ravishankar – Mob: 99804-31800 – Jurisdiction: Nadanahalli, Lalithadripura Police Layout, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Nagar, Lalithadrinagar North and South.

Zone 7 – AEE A. Nagesh – Mob: 78998-63788 – Jurisdiction: R.T. Nagar, Somanathanagar, Bank and Public School layout. Lingambudhi and Kergalli.

Zone 8 – AEE H.N. Ravindra – Mob: 99450-42081 – Jurisdiction: Hanchya-Sathagalli B Zone, Sathagalli 2nd stage and Vasanthnagar.

MCC officials

Zone 1 – Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aishwarya – Mob: 96207-00762 – Jurisdiction: Agrahara, Chamarajapuram, K.R. Mohalla, Chamundipuram, parts of Vidyaranyapuram, Ittegegud, parts of Nazarbad, Nanjumalige and Lakshmipuram.

Zone 2 – AC Kumar Naika- Mob: 78923-25185 – Jurisdiction: Krishnamurthypuram, parts of Lakshmipuram, New Kantrharaj Urs Road (Left), Jayanagar, Srirampura 2nd Stage, J.P. Nagar, Chikkaharadanahalli (Aravindanagar), Vishweshwaranagar, Kuvempunagar ‘N’ and ‘M’ Block, EWS, LIG, HUDCO and parts of Vivekanadanagar, Nimishambha Layout, Ashokapuram and Vidyaranyapuram.

Zone 3 – AC Shivanandamurthy – Mob: 99805-57442 – Jurisdiction: K.G. Koppal, parts of Saraswathipuram, Kuvempunagar, T.K. Layout, Dattagalli, ‘I’ Block, 3rd Stage, Janatha Nagar, Sharadadevinagar, Ramakrishnanagar, E&S, Vasu Layout, Prashanthanagar and PVC Layout.

Zone 4 – AC Priyadarshini – Mob: 97319-46699 – Jurisdiction: Yadavagiri, Manjunathapura, Bamboo Bazaar, Jayalakshmipuram, Brindavan Layout, Gokulam 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Paduvarahalli, Vontikoppal, Gangothri, Saraswathipuram Swimming Pool Road, T.K. Layout, parts of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage and Vijayashreepura.

Zone 5 – Development Officer Veeresh – Mob: 99866-59821 – Jurisdiction: Vijayanagar 1st and 2nd Stages, Hebbal, Kumabarakoppal Vani Vilas Layout, Railway Layout, Jayadevanagar and Metagalli.

Zone 6 – AEE H. Nagaraj – Mob: 98451-44869 – Jurisdiction: Devaraja Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Nazarbad, Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Ramavilas Rooad, N.S. Road, Deewan’s Road, Ashoka Road, RMC, Railway Station, CFTRI, Akbar Road, Kabir Road, K.T. Street, Halladakeri, Tilaknagar, Devaraja and Mandi Markets.

Zone 7 – AC Shivegowda – Mob: 94492-28066 – Jurisdiction: Lashkar Mohalla, Gandhinagar, Kesare, Bannimantap, Meena Bazaar, Pulikeshi Road, Sawday Road, Shivaratreeshwara Nagar, HUDCO Layout, Veeranagere, Mohammed Sait Block, Sunni Chowk, O.D. Block, Siddiqui Nagar and Bank Colony.

Zone 8 – AEE Kuberappa – Mob: 80739-95839 – Jurisdiction: Rajivnagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Shanthinagar, parts of Ghousianagar, Kesare 3rd Stage, Udayagiri, Sathyanagar, A.J and A.G. Block, North-East of N.R. Mohalla, Shivaji Road, St. Mary’s Road, Naidu Nagar, Kurimandi, Subashnagar, NGO Colony, Maratha Block and Rajendranagar.

Zone 9 – AEE Murulidhar – Mob: 94480-61719 – Jurisdiction: Kyathamaranahalli, K.N.Pura, Ghousianagar, Gayathripuram, Raghavendranagar, Kalyangiri, Sathagalli, Yaraganahalli, Siddarthanagar and Kurubarahalli.